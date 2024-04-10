The Grand Hotel and Together Co celebrate 160 years with 160 afternoon teas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a celebration of togetherness, The Spring Tea will celebrate 160 years of The Grand, with 160 afternoon teas, while guests get to know each other and listen to stories of connection.

Music will be provided by the Brighton Welsh Male Voice Choir, a country band, and singer Kumba.

Artist and social innovator Louise Harman will also talk about her own experience of befriending and connection, which started by chance but turned into a beautiful friendship.

Together Co volunteers enjoy a cup of tea together

The afternoon tea, sponsored by events company Best of British, will take place on Monday April 22, and will be attended by Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, Mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Celebration

April Baker, Together Co CEO, said: “This will be a chance for many of the people that Together Co supports to experience one of Brighton’s most iconic locations while meeting new people.

“We are delighted to be partnering with The Grand for their anniversary and hope that this will be an event our guests remember forever.”

Andrew Mosley, General Manager of The Grand, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Together Co on this wonderful event, supporting them as a charity whilst, at the same time, celebrating the 160th anniversary of The Grand.”

Social Health

Ryan Heal, Best of British Managing Director, said: “Best of British Events has raised over £1 million for regional causes since our inception in 2009.

“Our support of Together Co, and their events, is an extension of our modus operandi to support those in our community that need our help the most.

“Together Co is an incredible cause and one that helps shine a light on the importance of connecting people and improving social health.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the afternoon tea at The Grand and wish the event every success.”

Togetherness

Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, Mayor of Brighton & Hove, said: “Together Co leads the way in tackling loneliness in our city and the afternoon’s event will be a wonderful opportunity to bring people together.