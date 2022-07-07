The Ivy Asia - A first look at stunning new Brighton restaurant

The interior of The Ivy Asia in Brighton's Ship Street

The group behind the new venue has confirmed it will open on Tuesday (July 12) and reservations can be made in advance of the opening date.

It’s based on Ship Street next door to The Ivy, which opened in 2018.

The restaurant is laid out over two floors and will be open seven days a week, offering lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and weekend brunch.

Another shot of the interior of The Ivy Asia in Brighton's Ship Street

A spokesperson said: “On arrival, diners will be met by the now synonymous, luminous green onyx flooring, as well as a 19th century glass domed

skylight situated above the striking cocktail bar.

"Fitted beautifully with colourful artwork, luxurious Asian fabrics, wallpapers, nd antiques, the restaurant is designed to be an elegant yet vibrant space to enjoy with friends, family and loved-ones.

“Alongside the main restaurant and bar, guests will also be able to experience a sushi bar, where dishes and delights will be

The stunning interior of The Ivy Asia in Brighton's Ship Street

prepared before their very eyes.”

The Ivy Asia, Brighton’s kitchen will be overseen by Executive Chef Simon Gregory with a menu which incorporate dishes from sister restaurants The Ivy

Asia, St Paul’s and The Ivy Asia, Guildford, including The Ivy Asia “Silver Shell”, and an extensive sushi and sashimi selection, including yellowtail sashimi with a fresh truffle salad, seared beef tataki with three kinds of onions, and salmon three ways.

Vegetarian and plant-based options will include avocado silken tofu, with a lime and ginger dressing, and roasted aubergine miso and masago arare.