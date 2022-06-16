The restaurant was packed for the no expense spared event where the champagne was flowing and the canapes were served by dozens of staff.

People queued out the door for the first glimpse of the luxury decor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivy is one of the most sought-after brasserie brands and excitement has been building ever since it was announced that a branch would be opening in East Street, Chichester.

Huge party to launch The Ivy in Chichester

It is occupying the former TopShop premises.

The brasserie chain has announced it will be opening its doors on Tuesday, June 21, with reservations already going live.

"This is a simply amazing evening,” said one guest, “and really good news for Chichester. This will lift the whole city and will benefit all the restaurants.

"After the pandemic, the city is beginning to return to normal. What better way to mark it than this amazing launch party?”

There was a huge mix of guests and the event showed the multi million pound stylish refurbishment off at its best.

The management team welcomed guests and there was a buzz throughout the city.

Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager Barnaby Harris-Reid whilst head chef Arnold Ivey will be overseeing the kitchen brigade.The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has consulted on the brasserie’s interiors, as with The Ivy Collection’s sister sites. Notable features include colourful artwork inspired by the local area and floral designs curated by Art Consultant Adam Ellis, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting – all creating a stylish, yet laid-back environment for all-day dining and cocktails. The brasserie will also house a luxurious private dining room allowing up to 18 guests to enjoy more intimate events and occasions with a personal touch.Barnaby Harris-Reid, general manager at The Ivy Chichester Brasserie, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Chichester. The city is internationally renowned for its historic cathedral, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Chichester this June once we open our doors.”