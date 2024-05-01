The Ivy In The Lanes in Brighton crowned the fourth most popular restaurants outside of London
It has been revealed that a total of four in ten Brits now turn to social media when deciding which restaurant to go and visit.
In response to this, Solopress has conducted a comprehensive study to identify the most popular restaurants in the UK, looking at the number of TikTok and Instagram posts associated with the restaurant's hashtag.
The top ten most popular restaurants in the UK
|
Rank
|
Restaurant
Name
|
City
|
Number of TikTok Posts
|
Number of Instagram Posts
|
Total number of social media posts
|
1
|
Sketch
|
London
|
1,745
|
93,849
|
95,594
|
2
|
20 Stories
|
Manchester
|
813
|
21,062
|
21,875
|
3
|
Sushi Samba
|
London
|
778
|
16,987
|
17,765
|
4
|
Circolo Popolare
|
London
|
1,791
|
11,333
|
13,124
|
5
|
The Churchill Arms
|
London
|
86
|
7,982
|
8,068
|
6
|
Brasserie Of Light
|
London
|
391
|
6,911
|
7,302
|
7
|
London In The Sky
|
London
|
543
|
6,389
|
6,932
|
8
|
Pergola Paddington
|
London
|
307
|
4,098
|
4,405
|
9
|
The Florist
|
London
|
81
|
3,920
|
4,001
|
10
|
14 Hills
|
London
|
420
|
3,011
|
3,431
Sketch London reigns champion as the most popular restaurant in the UK, with a total number of 95,594 social media posts. Sketch has more social posts than the rest of the UK top ten combined, and 70,000 more than the second on the list.
Manchester’s 20 Stories ranks second in the UK and stands out by being the only restaurant in the top ten outside of London. The scenic bar overlooking its surrounding city has a total number of 21,875 social posts.
Sushi Samba ranks third with 17,765 total posts. Their unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisines combined with their carnival atmosphere makes this restaurant easily shareable on social media.
London dominates the list, with nine of the top ten belonging to England’s capital. The final restaurant belongs to Manchester.
The top ten most popular restaurants in the UK (outside of London)
|
Rank
|
Restaurant Name
|
City
|
Number of TikTok Posts
|
Number of Instagram Posts
|
Total number of social media posts
|
1
|
20 Stories
|
Manchester
|
813
|
21,062
|
21,875
|
2
|
Angelica
|
Leeds
|
30
|
2,625
|
2,655
|
3
|
Tattu
|
Edinburgh
|
117
|
2,221
|
2,338
|
4
|
The Ivy In The Lanes
|
Brighton
|
21
|
1,831
|
1,852
|
5
|
Blossom Room
|
Milton Keynes
|
150
|
1,526
|
1,676
|
6
|
Peter Street Kitchen
|
Manchester
|
60
|
1,583
|
1,643
|
7
|
Pom Kitchen
|
Sheffield
|
34
|
1,225
|
1,259
|
8
|
Grand Pacific
|
Manchester
|
10
|
1,215
|
1,225
|
9
|
Sky By The Water
|
Birmingham
|
67
|
1,158
|
1,225
|
10
|
Archie's
|
Manchester
|
65
|
744
|
809
Unsurprisingly, being the only top UK restaurant outside of London, 20 Stories comfortably sits as the most popular city outside of London. Manchester’s popular restaurant has more social media posts than the rest of the top ten combined, with a total of 21,875 social posts highlighting its popularity.
Angelic takes second, with 2.655 total posts. Belonging to the heart of Leeds, Angelica boasts a variety of events, from bottomless brunch to DJ sessions. Combined with their beautiful balcony where customers can enjoy 2-for-1 cocktails, it’s not surprising this restaurant is so popular on social media.
Edinburgh’s Tattu ranks third and is notable for being the only restaurant outside of England to be featured in the top ten.
Leeds, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Birmingham also feature with their respective restaurants including, Angelica, Blossom Room, Pom Kitchen and Sky By The Water.