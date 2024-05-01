The Ivy In The Lanes in Brighton crowned the fourth most popular restaurants outside of London

Have you ever used social media to help you pick a restaurant to visit for food? Well, you're not the only one. With #restaurants gaining over 1.5 billion views on TikTok, it seems social media is one of the first points of call when deciding where to feast. So, with this in mind, which restaurants are the most popular in the UK?
By Kayon MenzieContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 09:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It has been revealed that a total of four in ten Brits now turn to social media when deciding which restaurant to go and visit.

In response to this, Solopress has conducted a comprehensive study to identify the most popular restaurants in the UK, looking at the number of TikTok and Instagram posts associated with the restaurant's hashtag.

The top ten most popular restaurants in the UK

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Rank

Restaurant

Name

City

Number of TikTok Posts

Number of Instagram Posts

Total number of social media posts

1

Sketch

London

1,745

93,849

95,594

2

20 Stories

Manchester

813

21,062

21,875

3

Sushi Samba

London

778

16,987

17,765

4

Circolo Popolare

London

1,791

11,333

13,124

5

The Churchill Arms

London

86

7,982

8,068

6

Brasserie Of Light

London

391

6,911

7,302

7

London In The Sky

London

543

6,389

6,932

8

Pergola Paddington

London

307

4,098

4,405

9

The Florist

London

81

3,920

4,001

10

14 Hills

London

420

3,011

3,431

Sketch London reigns champion as the most popular restaurant in the UK, with a total number of 95,594 social media posts. Sketch has more social posts than the rest of the UK top ten combined, and 70,000 more than the second on the list.

Manchester’s 20 Stories ranks second in the UK and stands out by being the only restaurant in the top ten outside of London. The scenic bar overlooking its surrounding city has a total number of 21,875 social posts.

Sushi Samba ranks third with 17,765 total posts. Their unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisines combined with their carnival atmosphere makes this restaurant easily shareable on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London dominates the list, with nine of the top ten belonging to England’s capital. The final restaurant belongs to Manchester.

The top ten most popular restaurants in the UK (outside of London)

Rank

Restaurant Name

City

Number of TikTok Posts

Number of Instagram Posts

Total number of social media posts

1

20 Stories

Manchester

813

21,062

21,875

2

Angelica

Leeds

30

2,625

2,655

3

Tattu

Edinburgh

117

2,221

2,338

4

The Ivy In The Lanes

Brighton

21

1,831

1,852

5

Blossom Room

Milton Keynes

150

1,526

1,676

6

Peter Street Kitchen

Manchester

60

1,583

1,643

7

Pom Kitchen

Sheffield

34

1,225

1,259

8

Grand Pacific

Manchester

10

1,215

1,225

9

Sky By The Water

Birmingham

67

1,158

1,225

10

Archie's

Manchester

65

744

809

Unsurprisingly, being the only top UK restaurant outside of London, 20 Stories comfortably sits as the most popular city outside of London. Manchester’s popular restaurant has more social media posts than the rest of the top ten combined, with a total of 21,875 social posts highlighting its popularity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angelic takes second, with 2.655 total posts. Belonging to the heart of Leeds, Angelica boasts a variety of events, from bottomless brunch to DJ sessions. Combined with their beautiful balcony where customers can enjoy 2-for-1 cocktails, it’s not surprising this restaurant is so popular on social media.

Edinburgh’s Tattu ranks third and is notable for being the only restaurant outside of England to be featured in the top ten.

Leeds, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Birmingham also feature with their respective restaurants including, Angelica, Blossom Room, Pom Kitchen and Sky By The Water.

Related topics:ManchesterTikTokBrightonInstagramMilton Keynes