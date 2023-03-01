The Singing Chef, Worthing’s very own Jean de Rien, is excited to be opening a new restaurant in a 'light, airy and quirky' venue.

Moving on from his fine dining restaurant, The Dining Room, in Crescent Road, Worthing, Jean and his team now have a residency at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club and will be running the catering.

Jean said: "The Dining Room is now The Outside Dining Room, at the light, airy and quirky venue, somewhat hidden away in West Worthing on Pavilion Road - just in time for the club’s 75th anniversary. It’s a bit of a change from our last venture but our new home feels like just the right place to try some new things.”

At the launch event on Friday, March 3, will give people the opportunity to see the venue first hand and find out what it has to offer.

Worthing’s very own singing chef, Jean de Rien, is on the move…

Jean and the team have a new take on small plates – British tapas, which will be available to try on Friday, along with live music and some singing from the chef himself.

There will also be more details on a planned programme of events, including afternoon teas, jazz brunches and mezze nights. You can even satisfy your curiosity about the sport of indoor and outdoor bowls, as club members will be on hand for a chat.

The launch event will run between 12pm and 11pm and all are welcome, you don’t have to be a club member. There is ample free parking at the club.

The Outside Dining Room will offer breakfast and lunch seven days a week, as well as dining events on selected evenings. The bar is also open seven days a week.

