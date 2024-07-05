The Park View's grand relaunch: more than just a pub
Owned by Heineken's Star Pubs and Bars and leased to local pub company Si Group, the pub's refurbishment has been spearheaded by Steve Pease and Charlotte Morley. With an expanded trading space, a larger kitchen, and a fresh, vibrant atmosphere, The Park View is poised to become a cornerstone of the community once more.
The extensive renovation added 36 additional covers and enhanced the kitchen's capacity, allowing for an enriched food offering. The new menu, which includes a unique Burger Menu alongside pub favourites, light bites, and lunch options, is set to further elevate the dining experience coming in the next few weeks. The pub didn't miss a beat during its makeover, diving straight into hospitality mode with a 3 x 2 metre screen in the garden. This screen has created a dynamic outdoor arena for patrons to enjoy sports events like Cricket, F1, Wimbledon, and the Euros, making The Park View the talk of the town for outdoor entertainment.
Steve Pease reflects on the journey, "It's great that we have had the support of the community whilst we have been refurbishing the pub. We remained open for most of the refurbishment, which brought about its challenges including finding time to build and create the much discussed ‘Doggy’ Station! However, the results speak for themselves. By adding the external glass conservatory and a bigger kitchen, we can offer more to the community and have already created additional jobs, event spaces, and a different pub dynamic in the process."
The pub lease, initially acquired by Steve in 2018, faced the tumultuous period of the Covid-19 pandemic. The subsequent takeover by Si Group ensured the continuity of Steve and Charlotte's vision for the pub. Their dedication has seen The Park View not only survive but thrive, becoming a firm favourite for sports competitions, fresh food, a place to meet and much more.
Despite The Park View's success, the broader pub industry faces significant challenges. The need for continued investment and community support is more critical than ever. High taxes, rising operational costs, and changing consumer habits have led to the closure of many pubs across the UK. Pubs are more than just places to drink; they are community hubs that provide a space for social interaction, events, and local engagement.
Steve and Charlotte aim to create an inclusive environment that appeals to all corners of the community. With safe and comfortable surroundings, a varied events schedule, and a range of premium drinks and fresh food, The Park View is set to be a welcoming haven for both long-standing regulars and new visitors.
As the pub industry navigates these challenging times, establishments like The Park View highlight the importance of community spirit and the impact of thoughtful investment. With its recent upgrades and community-focused ethos, The Park View looks forward to a bright future, ready to welcome everyone with open arms.
