NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

The top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this July, according to OpenTable

The weather has (mostly) been brilliant this month and, as a result, West Sussex residents might be thinking about going out for a good meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST

OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area for July.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 173 reviews.

1. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 173 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath. This restaurant is at 21 The Broadway and has a rating of 4.5 stars from 118 reviews.

2. The Safari Pizza co

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath. This restaurant is at 21 The Broadway and has a rating of 4.5 stars from 118 reviews. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 914 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes

3. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 914 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes Photo: Google Maps

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1059 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more.

4. The Woods

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1059 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3