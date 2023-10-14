BREAKING
The top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this October, according to OpenTable

The temperature has dropped across West Sussex as autumn finally arrives so residents might want to warm up with a hearty meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area for October.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.7 stars from 247 reviews

1. Masala City

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 923 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes

2. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,189 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more

3. The Woods

Bill's Chichester Restaurant is a contemporary European chain and can be found at 3, Buttermarket, North Street, Chichester. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,180 reviews

4. Bill's Chichester Restaurant

