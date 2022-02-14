The Wellington Burger - a super-indulgent creation from Honest Burgers

The burger boffins at Honest Burgers have come up with some pretty nifty creations in the past few years but the Wellington has to rank as their most indulgent.

Beef Wellington may or may not have been created to celebrate the Duke of Wellington’s victory at Waterloo, but Honest’s new burger is the kind of treat you’d want on your plate after a hard day of vanquishing your mortal enemy.It was dreamed up in a savoury haze in 2020 by Kris Coulton, head chef at Honest’s Manchester restaurant.

After staking a claim as the Manchester branch’s special local burger, it’s now available at all Honest Burgers restaurants across the country for the month of February and is set to become one of the best thing to come out of Manchester since Betty Turpin’s Lancashire Hotpot.

The Wellington Burger at Honest Burger

We checked out the new burger in more southern environs, at Brighton’s Honest Burgers on Duke Street.The first thing we noticed was its sheer savouriness. A marvellously meaty and seriously umami.

Of course it started with the Honest beef patty, and the not entirely shocking additions of smoked bacon and cheddar, but the combination of homemade bearnaise butter and bacon gravy sent the dish into the realms of rich, super-indulgence.

A wonderfully ‘erby mushroom duxelles (a mix of mushroom, shallot and thyme), spinach and pickles helped to go some way to balance out the carnivorous opulence elswhere.

The pastry element came in the form of crispy gluten-free pastry, straws. In the excitement I hadn’t read the menu properly and somehow expected swathes of puff pastry to to be miraculously nestled between the beef and the buns.. But the reality made muchmore sense in terms of texture and construction. A previous iteration of the Honest Burger monthly special had a distinctly Korean feel and was served with a packet of Asian-style pork puffs (not the harder venerable British pork scratchings but their lightier crispier cousins), which provided the crunch you didn’t know you were looking for in a burger, a crunch similar to that provided by the aforementioned pastry straws. The Wellington is a full-bodied beastie of a burger and one which deserves a permanent place on the menu. At this point it’s upsetting to think of it becoming a burger of lore or something I’d have to travel 250-odd miles to get my teeth into. While we’re on the subject it would be nice to see that awesome Korean number again because you can’t beat adding pork puffs to your dinner.

We’ll keep watching those monthly specials...