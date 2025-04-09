The family business of rock singer Roger Daltrey has been awarded a top accolade.

Lakedown Brewing Co in Burwash, East Sussex, was recognised at the World Alcohol Free Awards.

Judges said its beer, called Sound Juicy Pale Ale, "...should appeal to all beer lovers".

The Lakedown Brewery is a family business and the brainchild of The Who front man Roger Daltrey.

The brewery is on his 600 acre farm.

The business is run day-to-day by his son Jamie and son-in-laws Chris Rule and Des Murphy.

Jamie Daltrey, co-founder of Lakedown Brewing Co, said: “We couldn't be more excited, well, unless we won gold, to receive a Silver Medal at this year's World Alcohol Free Awards for our Sound Juicy Pale Ale.

"It's a real credit to the brew team, who stuck by our mantra that we only allow beer to reach the consumer after we're 100% happy with it...Sound was no exception and was born after months of trials to get it right.

"It’s a great achievement for a brewery that we only built and started brewing from in September 2023”.

The Judges' tasting note said: "A juicy, approachable pale ale, with tropical fruit and sweet toasted bread notes on the nose. Palate has a good balance of malt and hops, with a lifted grapefruit note, pine bitterness and a long finish. A versatile easy-drinker that should appeal to all beer lovers."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Roger Daltrey.jpg Roger Daltrey, pictured at Hastings Beatles Day 2022. Pic: contributed Photo: contributed

2 . Contributed Sound Juicy AF Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lakedown Fishery and Farm Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Lakedown Brewery Photo: Submitted