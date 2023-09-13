The word sustainability is on everybody's lips - and about time too!

​Sustainability has become one of the twenty-first century buzz words. About time. Thank goodness a few people around the world have at last woken up to the fact that humans are rapidly destroying their own fragile environment.

Sustainable Sicilian wines from Purato

Studying Biology, I can remember discussing the woes of Water Pollution and Air Pollution, together with the urgent need for Environmental Planning.

That was forty years ago and only recently it seems has the urgency to act become significant. Happily, in the wine world, sustainability has been gaining a great deal of traction in recent years, with a number of initiatives going back several decades.

Purato, a forward-thinking wine producer on the island of Sicily, is a leader when it comes to sustainability and environmental conscience.

Purato has taken sustainability to heart and is one of the leading producers of organic wines and sustainability in this region. Not only is their entire range of wines certified organic (Certified in 2009), but they are also vegan friendly (Certified since 2015) and their products have been certified Carbon Neutral (2016).

Going further than most, the bottles are made from 80 per cent recycled glass, the cardboard cartons are 100 per cent recycled cardboard and the labels are made with paper from responsible, sustainable, sources.

On top of all this, the producer was Equalitas certified in 2022. The Equalitas Standard focusses on the social. Environmental and economic pillars of sustainability.

Above and Beyond one might say and indeed as I have written in a previous article, their motto is ‘Green to the Extreme’. So for those of us who are trying in our small way to help the planet back from the brink, Purato wines tick quite a number of boxes.

Organic September is a month long campaign to raise awareness of organic products, into which the Sicilian wines of Purato fit admirably.

The grapes that make Purato so unique are grown in organic vineyards in the Trapani area, which is north of Marsala, to the extreme west of Sicily. Trapani has long been known for the quality of its grapes and is perfect for organic production, with the utmost respect for the land and the environment. The vines are trained using the traditional Spalliera system.

Purato Cataratto/Pinot Grigio 2022 is an IgP Terre Siciliane. Made from 60 per cent indigenous Catarratto and 40 per cent Pinot Grigio, the varieties are vinified separately and then blended and aged on the lees for three to four months. Very easy drinking and refreshing white, with zippy freshness, stone-fruit and a touch of citrus on the palate. Perfectly balanced fruit and acidity and perfect with or without food.

Purato Nero d’Avola DOC 2022 is made from 100% Nero d’Avola – the primary red grape of Sicily. A red wine for drinking fresh and young, to let the ripe, juicy, plummy fruit sing. Dark berry fruits and soft, velvety tannins from the delicately extracted, perfectly ripe fruit. Pair with Spaghetti carbonara or a spicy sausage pizza.