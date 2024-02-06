There’s nothing quite like pink fizz for Valentine’s Day!

Four top quality sparkling Rosés

He had a habit of dropping his poetic characters into actual accounts of historic events, leaving the reader in a state of some confusion. A poem written by Chaucer in 1375 seems to be the first actual record of St Valentine's Day, celebrated next week.

Be that as it may, the alternative theory is that St Valentine was a Christian priest who married couples in secret and was executed by the Roman Emperor Claudius II in the third century AD. This may then have been romanticised further and February 14th was the day accorded to the celebration of the festival of love, fertility and choosing of a mate, although a bit like Guy Fawkes celebrations, it doesn’t have to be the 14th – any day near will do.

The Victorians also started the tradition of giving red roses - deemed the favourite flower of Venus, the god of love. But giving - or drinking - wine has also become a 'tradition' and perhaps a bottle of champagne has been the inspiration of more romantic moments than its floral counterpart. If you drink wine on Valentine's Day or any other day which has a romantic flavour, it has to be sparkling since it is a celebration of love and romance.

“I only drink champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not”. The famous words of Coco Chanel. Valentine’s Day is around the corner once more and that surely calls for a glass of bubbly.

Although by no means obligatory, pink champagne or sparkling wine always seems appropriate for Valentine’s - to coin a phrase "rosés are better than roses”! When it comes to pink champagne, the wonderful independent house of Taittinger produces a stylish example, which is full-bodied, smooth and elegant. A high proportion of chardonnay is used and the added red wine for the deep pink colour gives subtle red berry flavours and aromas. Taittinger Prestige Rosé is available from Sainsbury’s at £44 or Majestic for a little less at the mix six price.

A beautiful organic pink fizz is made by the Spanish Cava producer Vilarnau in Barcelona, presented in a stunning designer bottle. Made by the traditional method from Grenache and Pinot Noir, this vivacious Reserva pink bubbly has delicate streams of fine bubbles and is packed with summer berry fruit flavours. Ocado £13 or £9.99 mix six from Majestic.

Closer to home is an outstanding English sparkling Rosé made by Simpsons in Kent. The 2020 Canterbury Rosé Brut is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes by the Classic Method. A fine, delicate, elegant sparkling rosé which is sophisticated and seductive and, in my view, unbeatable quality, epitomising the fabulous heights to which the English sparkling wine industry has risen. £35 per bottle directly from Simpsons and available from online specialists.

Another elegant and charming pink bubbly is made by South Africa’s foremost sparkling wine producer. Graham Beck Brut Rosé is made from the champagne grape varieties Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in the Western Cape. A delicate silvery-pink colour with elegant aromas of raspberries and cherries. Exuberant, flirtacious and fun, with underlying complexity and structure. On offer at Waitrose at a bargain £12.99 (down from £16.99).