These are the best places to have a Sunday roast in West Sussex according to Sussex residents

Sussex residents have taken to Facebook to share their favourite place to have a roast dinner.

By Alex Jenkins
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:18 pm

Whether they have been praised for their big Yorkshire puddings, their generous portions, or the great homely atmosphere these are the go-to places to enjoy the traditional roast.

The Foresters Arms Graffham in The Street

2. The Star Inn, Petworth

The Star Inn, Market Square, Petworth. Roasts include beef, pork, and a nut roast. All of the roasts are served with cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The Gun Inn, High Street, Findon. The menu often consists of pork, beef, turkey, nut roast and fish.

4. The Nag's Head, St Pancras, Chichester.

The Nag's Head, St Pancras, Chichester.

