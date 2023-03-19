Looking for the best overall restaurants in West Sussex? You’re in the right place.
OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, has created a list of what its diners consider to be the best overall restaurants in the area.
An OpenTable spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites.”
The results are presented in no particular order.
Is your favourite restaurant on the list below?
1. The Fig Tree Restaurant, Hurstpierpoint
The Fig Tree Restaurant has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 510 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Hurstpierpoint-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five Photo: Google
2. Ami Bistro, Worthing
Ami Bistro has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 587 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Worthing-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. Ami Bistro, in Rowlands Road, provides a warm and intimate ambiance and modern European food Photo: Google
3. La Campania, Arundel
La Campania has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 979 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Arundel-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. It is a traditional English pub that has been converted into a dining room and offers some classic Italian dishes Photo: Google
4. The Cat Inn, East Grinstead
The Cat Inn has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 1,168 OpenTable reviews. The popular East Grinstead pub and restaurant has been awarded four-and-a-half stars out of five Photo: Google