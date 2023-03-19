Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren
12 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
1 hour ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why

These are the top ten restaurants in West Sussex for March, as voted for by diners

Looking for the best overall restaurants in West Sussex? You’re in the right place.

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, has created a list of what its diners consider to be the best overall restaurants in the area.

An OpenTable spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites.”

The results are presented in no particular order.

Is your favourite restaurant on the list below?

The Fig Tree Restaurant has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 510 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Hurstpierpoint-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant, Hurstpierpoint

The Fig Tree Restaurant has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 510 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Hurstpierpoint-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five Photo: Google

Ami Bistro has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 587 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Worthing-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. Ami Bistro, in Rowlands Road, provides a warm and intimate ambiance and modern European food

2. Ami Bistro, Worthing

Ami Bistro has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 587 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Worthing-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. Ami Bistro, in Rowlands Road, provides a warm and intimate ambiance and modern European food Photo: Google

La Campania has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 979 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Arundel-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. It is a traditional English pub that has been converted into a dining room and offers some classic Italian dishes

3. La Campania, Arundel

La Campania has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 979 OpenTable reviews. Restaurant-goers have awarded the Arundel-based eatery four-and-a-half stars out of five. It is a traditional English pub that has been converted into a dining room and offers some classic Italian dishes Photo: Google

The Cat Inn has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 1,168 OpenTable reviews. The popular East Grinstead pub and restaurant has been awarded four-and-a-half stars out of five

4. The Cat Inn, East Grinstead

The Cat Inn has an 'exceptional' overall rating, based on 1,168 OpenTable reviews. The popular East Grinstead pub and restaurant has been awarded four-and-a-half stars out of five Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 3