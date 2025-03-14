The Ram Inn. Picture: Google

A Sussex pub is on a list of the top 24 places in the world a travel expert wants to return to.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Bowes wrote in The Times newspaper that she had visited many jaw-dropping destinations but her list was the destinations she recommends to friends.

Among the top spots were Zion National Park in Utah; Kandy, Sri Lanka; Coral Reef Club, Barbados; Lanzarote's Cesar Manrique sites; Boating in Venice, Italy; and Bird How, Eskdale in the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, also making the list was The Ram Inn, Firle, East Sussex, which she said was the 'perfect country pub for escaping Londonders' with its 'open fire, good food' and a bar area 'always packed noisily with locals'.

She praised its location in 'the pretty village of Firle', near Charleston, once home to the Bloomsbury set.

See also: