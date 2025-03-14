This Sussex pub is one of the top 24 places in the world a travel expert recommends to her friends
Gemma Bowes wrote in The Times newspaper that she had visited many jaw-dropping destinations but her list was the destinations she recommends to friends.
Among the top spots were Zion National Park in Utah; Kandy, Sri Lanka; Coral Reef Club, Barbados; Lanzarote's Cesar Manrique sites; Boating in Venice, Italy; and Bird How, Eskdale in the Lake District.
However, also making the list was The Ram Inn, Firle, East Sussex, which she said was the 'perfect country pub for escaping Londonders' with its 'open fire, good food' and a bar area 'always packed noisily with locals'.
She praised its location in 'the pretty village of Firle', near Charleston, once home to the Bloomsbury set.
