Three European wines from very diverse regions: Richard Esling, March 18

Three top European wines from The Wine Society

Operating as a cooperative since its inception in 1874, the society has no external shareholders, meaning that it can concentrate on providing the best possible value rather than making profit to pay dividends. In fact, the whole ethos of The Wine Society is about seeking out the best quality wines at the lowest possible price. Cheap wines they don’t do, great value wines they certainly do, with great success.

The hugely experienced, independent buying team of the society selects wines for the members, with strict criteria based on quality and value alone. Apart from looking after the members interests, a fair price is also paid to the wine producers, with no pressure put on them to lower prices unfairly, meaning that many producers then support the society with their own special deals from time to time. Treating the suppliers well has always been a cornerstone of the organisation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the past year, overall, the society’s bottle prices have been going down, not up. The cooperative business model allows the society to bring margins and prices down, at a time when most are putting theirs up. Society buyers are free to buy wine they believe in, choosing on quality and value while nurturing mutually beneficial relationships with the wine-makers behind the bottles. Whether it’s a little known, off-the-beaten-track gem, or the fruits of a longstanding relationship with a more famous name, every bottle in the society’s range has been chosen for being especially great value in its field. The society is proud that members trust it to find the best, and best-value wines from around the world for them to enjoy.

In order to emphasise the value principle, the society is running a campaign called Value with Values until March 28, with a selection of their wines included, which demonstrate outstanding value. Here are just three examples from the selection, from three very different European wine regions, made from expressive, local grape varieties.

Santorini Assyrtiko 2020 from the society’s Exhibition range is not a wine which is naturally at the top of everyone’s mental buying list, unless perhaps you’ve visited this Greek island on holiday. The local assyrtiko grape variety, however, produces a stunning, full-bodied dry white of great individuality, from the arid, volcanic soils of the island. Fresh acidity, with peach and lime notes, a full-flavoured wine, perfect with grilled fish or chicken (£14.95).

From high altitude vineyards at over 2,000ft in Portugal, comes a wonderfully fragrant and fruity red Beyra Tinto 2020 from the Beira Interior region. Made from a blend of native grape varieties Tinta Roriz (same as Tempranillo), Touriga Nacional and Jaen, it is packed full of juicy berry fruit, underpinned by medium-body and soft tannins (£9.95).

The crémant sparkling wines of France all exhibit great value for money and Crémant de Die from southern France is firmly among them. Made by the traditional method by Cave Poulet in the southern Rhone, Crémant de Die Cave Poulet Brut comes from a blend of clairette, muscat and aligoté varieties, producing a delicate, refreshing, dry fizz with considerable fruit character. An elegant apéritif or dessert wine (£10.95).