Three great value European white wines

With Summer just around the corner (We hope!) here are three of my recommendations for easy-drinking white wines from Europe, which are not only great value but also full of character and charm, suitable for a refreshing glass on its own or paired with light summery dishes. All three wines are supplied by The Wine Society, a wine club owned by its members and always striving to bring new and interesting wines to the fore at very fair prices.

Indeed, The Wine Society has just made a pledge to its members to hold the prices on 500 or so of its wines, despite huge pressures on costs from inflation, energy prices and packaging materials worldwide.

Stepping outside the comfort zone of Chardonnay, Chenin and Sauvignon Blanc, my three whites are mainly from grape varieties which are lesser known, albeit sometimes blended with a little of the more often encountered varieties to achieve overall balance.

The first of my three chosen wines is Saleta Moscatel Sauvignon Blanc 2022 from Spain. A very modern Spanish white produced in a state-of-the-art winery, the vineyards are located near the Mediterranean Sea in the region of Alicante. New World winemaking techniques brought to the Old World with great success. Pamela Geddes is the Scottish born winemaker whose experience comes from winemaking in Australia. The grapes for this wine are the very aromatic Muscat with the addition of 15% Sauvignon Blanc. The attractive aroma of fresh grapes leaps from the glass, the palate being fresh, crisp and zippy. Dry Muscat at its best at the amazing price of £7.75.

My second wine is an unusual Italian from the region near Ravenna, sadly in the news recently with the devastating floods in the Emilia-Romagna area. TreRè Re Famoso Bianco Ravenna 2022 is another very aromatic wine, with delightful perfume of spring flowers, cherry blossom and honeysuckle. Famoso is a rare, nearly extinct grape variety recently saved, but with records dating back to the fifteenth century. Blended with a little chardonnay for balance, this is a fabulously quaffable wine, with flavours of white peach, fresh apricot jam and a hint of citrus pink grapefruit. A delicious wine fast becoming one of my favourite Italians. Well structured, fresh, soft, versatile, dry white. £9.75.

The third wine is from France and a grape variety, which though certainly not rare, is not so often seen as a single varietal on the label. Grenache Blanc Domaine du Bosc 2022 is from the sunny Languedoc, the vineyards being on volcanic soil close to the Mediterranean once more. Grenache Blanc is a mutation of the better-known Grenache Noir or Garnacha in Spain and originates from a mutation of the red variety back in medieval times in the Barcelona/Tarragona region of Spain. Grown prolifically in the Rhone valley, Grenache Blanc is also found around the Mediterranean and makes interesting wines in many New World regions.

