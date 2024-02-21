Three Joes Chichester location is on 31-33 South Street.

A spokesperson for Three Joes wrote said: “Three Joes believe every mum deserves to be celebrated on their special day. That’s why they are gifting a fresh bunch of daffodils to all mums who dine with them on Sunday 10th March. Because they really do deserve it.

“What’s more, they have a mouth-watering selection of sourdough pizzas to tickle your mums’ fancy, including their latest Cajun chicken pizza bursting with red onion, chilli, lime and coriander flavours, or the veggie Roasted flat mushroom pizza topped with sweet caramelised onion, oregano, rocket and lemon.

"And if pizza isn’t on the cards, their menu is filled with a variety of dishes for her to choose from, such as indulgent Macaroni cheese, fresh salads and sensational sharers including the artisanal Charcuterie with cured-meats and freshly-baked dough sticks.

"Top it all off with the melt-in-the-mouth Homemade lemon cheesecake served with sweet berry coulis, or warm Chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce and vanilla bean ice cream. The options are endlessly delicious.

“If you’re bringing the littluns along, their Mini Joes menu is sure to keep them satisfied with a mini pizza or mac, snack and dessert all for just £6.50.

“Three Joes is a proudly independent group of pizza restaurants, serving seriously tasty sourdough pizzas, craft beers, cocktails, and milkshakes. Founded in 2017 by three friends with a passion for Neapolitan pizza, Three Joes prides itself on quality ingredients, creative toppings, and affordability.