Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Top 10 places to eat in Crawley for Valentine’s Day, according to Tripadvisor

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here are the top 10 places to eat in Crawley according to TripAdvisor.

By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 7:42am

Crawley has a lot to offer when it comes to local cuisine and there are many different restaurants to choose from.

If you fancy an Italian, Thai, Vegetarian/Vegan, British or Indian, here are the top 10 places to choose from according to TripAdvisor:

1. Top 10 places to eat in Crawley for Valentine’s Day- according to Tripadvisor

1)Sage-Vegan Cafe- 36 High St, Crawley RH10 1BW

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

2. Top 10 places to eat in Crawley for Valentine’s Day- according to Tripadvisor

2)Royal Thai Taste- Thai- 58a High St, Crawley RH10 1BT

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

3. Top 10 places to eat in Crawley for Valentine’s Day- according to Tripadvisor

3) Turtle Bay- Caribbean- 100 High St, Crawley RH10 1BZ

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

4. Top 10 places to eat in Crawley for Valentine’s Day- according to Tripadvisor

4) Dan Nico Italian- Italian- 7 High St, Crawley RH10 1BH

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorVeganThai