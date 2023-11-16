Top 10 pubs in Chichester revealed

Here are the top ten pubs in Chichester, according to the latest ratings from Tripadvisor.
We’ve taken a look at the latest reviews and ratings on Chichester’s best pubs and compiled a list of spots you might want to take a visit to this Christmas.
In a world that moves at a scarily fast pace, there's something quite charming about a good quality pub. These establishments, with their rich history, have stood the test of time in providing an ambience that many love a couple of pints in.
The Crown Inn on 107 High Street, Selsey claims the top spot! It's got a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 with 341 reviews so far. The pub's main attraction is their scrumptious roasts and massive dirty burgers! Photo: The Crown Inn
The Traveller's Joy on 325 Main Road Southbourne, Emsworth claims second place. The pub is rated 4 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor and has 355 reviews to its name. It's highlights are a lovely fish and chips along with other notable pub grub dishes. Photo: The Traveller's Joy
The Chantry claims third place this time around. One review on Tripadvisor said: "Always come here in the evening but had a bottomless brunch on Saturday and it was fantastic. Great food, never left thirsty at any point, and fantastic service, thank you to the whole team because it was really busy but they were all amazing! Will definitely be booking another one!" It has four stars with 237 reviews. Photo: The Chantry
Up next is The George and Dragon Inn with 4 stars from 226 reviews. They are located on 51 North Street, Chichester. Photo: The George and Dragon Inn