Top 10 pubs in Chichester revealed

3 . the-chantry-on-the-site.jpg

The Chantry claims third place this time around. One review on Tripadvisor said: "Always come here in the evening but had a bottomless brunch on Saturday and it was fantastic. Great food, never left thirsty at any point, and fantastic service, thank you to the whole team because it was really busy but they were all amazing! Will definitely be booking another one!" It has four stars with 237 reviews. Photo: The Chantry