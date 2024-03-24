Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every month the burger joint in Duke Street unveils its burger of the month in addition to its regular roster.

This time around, and until April 1, sees the return of a combo first unleashed on the burger-chomping community in 2022.

The truffle burger puts the t back into indulgent with a slightly bonkers treat of a dish.

Your average diner doesn’t eat an awful lot of truffles but there are some great truffle oils and truffle mayo’s on the market for umami-heavy taste on a sensible budget.

Honest Burger, a Sussex success story which began life at a Brighton food festival, has teamed up with the Truffle Guys, who produce a range of great affordable truffle products.

Like the traditional little porkers used to sniff out these exclusive edible spores, we trotted down to the Lanes venue to see if the truffle burger is still a top-drawer decadent burger.

The fat patty of beef (from Honest Burger’s in house butchers) is just about visible underneath a welter of melted semisoft, washed-rind, smear-ripened Taleggio cheese and rashers of smoked streaky bacon and plenty of truffle mayo.

As always the proof is in the meaty pudding (as it were) and the first bite is a beaut, the savoury hit is huge with the salted beef flavour boosted by the truffle flavours.

All of the best burgers are put together with texture and balance in mind, the shoestring truffle-dust (what a time to be alive) coated fries take care of the former, and some juicy sweet pickles the latter.

There’s the somewhat mystifying option of switching the Honest rosemary salted chips for coleslaw but we hadn’t recently been lobotomised so chose the chippies.

Both burger and chips are a reasonable £14.80 and we also chose a new £9.99 combo of the humongous Honest onion rings with some free-range chicken wings with Frank’s Red Hot buffalo sauce (which in reality wasn’t too hot) and a rich ranch mayo.