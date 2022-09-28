Two tasty organic wines from Chile

Veramonte Organic Wines from Chile

Veramonte is dedicated to farming organically, promoting healthy living soils that produce top quality fruit. With a great deal more than a nod to social responsibility, the company makes a donation from every bottle of Veramonte wine sold to support the non-profit organization, Kiss the Ground @kisstheground which promotes regenerative agriculture, believing in farming principles and practices that aim to increase biodiversity, enrich soils, improve watersheds and enhance ecosystem services, eventually increasing yields and higher health and vitality for farming communities.

Principles such as these are great for the planet, whilst also enhancing the quality, character and individuality of the wines produced. One of the pioneers of the Casablanca Valley, Viñedos Veramonte, has been recognised for over 25 years for its distinctive wines that are expressions of their origin. The winery is in Casablanca, and the original vineyards were situated in a valley in Casablanca that when planted in the late 1990s was unknown to the wine industry.

Veramonte was the first to invest seriously in the area and the project expanded later into other valleys and brands, with vineyards in the renowned winemaking regions of Casablanca (perfect for whites and cool-climate reds) and Colchagua (warmer and ideal for red varietals).

Veramonte Vineyards are located at the beginning of the Casablanca Valley, at the foot of the Cordillera de la Costa. The vineyards are surrounded by 2,500 hectares of native forests, receiving the morning breezes and mists that blow in from the Pacific Ocean, which moderate temperatures and create ideal conditions for growing white varieties such as Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.

In the Colchagua Valley, Viñedos Veramonte vineyards are in Marchigüe, a sector of the Valley that is only 45 kilometres from the Pacific coast. The property stands out for the combination of well-drained soils, with a clay loam texture and rocky material that offer ideal conditions for growing varieties such as Carménère.

Veramonte Chardonnay Reserva 2021 is fresh and creamy, with aromas of pear, quince and melon. With careful oak ageing to add complexity and lift the fruit, 15% of the wine is aged in old oak for just eight months. Deep, long, elegant flavours on the palate, maintaining the fresh fruit and soft, creamy chardonnay character. £11.50 from Ocado. Bring on the oven roasted seabass.