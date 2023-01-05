Over the years veganism has become part of the mainstream with more shops and restaurants offering vegan dishes.
If you are venturing into the world of eating vegan for the first time or just want to try something different on a night out all these restaurants are vegan friendly.
These are the top ones according to TripAdvisor reviews.
Is your favourite on the list?
1. Beach Kitchen, Beach Road, Eastbourne
On TripAdvisor it says: local cuisine, cafe, British, contemporary, vegetarian friendly
With reviewers saying: “Vegan and gluten free options”. “Good Vege/Vegan options and excellent coffee.”
Photo: Google Street View
2. Constantinople, Norfolk Square, Brighton
The family-run venue specialises in traditional mezze & other Mediterranean and Arabic dishes, with lots of vegetarian and vegan options.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Iydea, Kensington Gardens, Brighton
It says on in Instagram: 'real vegetarian and plant based food all made from scratch using natural raw ingredients . Right in the heart of Brighton's vibrant city centre'.
Photo: Google Street View
4. The Fig, High Street, Rye
On its website it says: "Freshly prepared healthy, wholesome food. Always featuring options for vegans, vegetarians, gluten frees and meat eaters." It rates in the top 10 on TripAdvisor for vegan friendly restaurants.
Photo: Google Street View