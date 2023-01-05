Edit Account-Sign Out
Vegan restaurants: Ten of the best vegan friendly restaurants in West Sussex according to TripAdvisor

Over the years veganism has become part of the mainstream with more shops and restaurants offering vegan dishes.

By Charlotte Harding
1 hour ago

If you are venturing into the world of eating vegan for the first time or just want to try something different on a night out all these restaurants are vegan friendly.

These are the top ones according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Is your favourite on the list?

2. Sage, High Street, Crawley

Sage is a family-run vegan restaurant in Crawley, serving vegan dishes with Mediterranean flavours. It was rated number one with 295 reviews on TripAdvisor and was awarded Travellers' Choice 2022. One reviewer said: 'Fantastic food and a varied, imaginative menu.'

3. Waves Cafe and Sandwich Bar, High Street, Selsey

Waves caters for all people if you are a meat eater, vegetarian or vegan. And comes in second on TripAdvisor for a vegan friendly restaurant.

4. Finch Bar & Eatery, Warwick Street, Worthing

Reviewers on TripAdvisor said: “Vegan breakfast is great!” “Best vegan breakfast ever!”

