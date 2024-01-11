We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to find vegan food in Eastbourne.

Veganuary, an annual campaign encouraging people to give up animal products for the month of January, is upon us!

We’re extremely lucky to have so many fantastic cafes and restaurants in Eastbourne which offer such diverse and inclusive menus – so I’ve put a list together of some of the best ones.

Many of the businesses below are ones that I have tried and loved since I moved to Eastbourne a year ago – so much of this article is opinion-based. However, I’ve also listed eateries that I know offer many vegan options and/or that I’ve heard great things about, but that I haven’t yet had the chance to try out.

Whether you’re already vegan, trying out Veganuary, or survive strictly on meat and dairy, I’d really recommend trying out the businesses below.

If there are any places I’ve missed out that deserve to be on this list, please let me know at: [email protected]

1 . The Eagle - South Street, BN21 4UT Last month, the Eagle officially unveiled its new, all-vegan menu! With a cosy exterior, welcoming staff and a huge selection of drinks, this pub is definitely worth making a trip to one evening soon. Photo from The Eagle. Photo: The Eagle

2 . Plantuguese - Hailsham (can be found in Terminus Road on market days) This is a stall that you absolutely need to visit next time you're at the market in the town centre. Plantuguese serves up authentic Portuguese food but it's all, you guessed it, made from plants! The menu includes seafood rice, Portuguese-style pork and even pastel de nata which I haven't tried myself but heard rave reviews from other customers when I last visited the stall. The business operates in Hailsham but visits markets around the country and offers a delivery service. Photo: Plantuguese

3 . Dew Drop Inn - South Street, BN21 4UP The highlight of the Dew Drop's menu is its burgers, which can all be made vegan. I truly believe they are the best I've ever tasted. The pub serves a fixed menu alongside its regular 'Burger of the Month' feature: January's 'Burger of the Month' is a burger stuffed with mac and cheese, bacon, mushrooms and red onion marmalade. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Ren's Kitchen - Meads Street, BN20 7RH Last year, we called the cinnamon buns at Ren's Kitchen the best in Sussex. The sweet treats are vegan by default and are sold alongside an inclusive menu with many unique and classic vegan options to choose from. Photo: Staff