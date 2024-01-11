BREAKING
The fully-vegan restaurant opened mid-2023 to rave reviews and has built up a devoted following thanks to its passionate staff and delicious food. The menu includes this mega full English breakfast and a roast dinner with all the trimmings, in addition to vegan-safe wines and beers, desserts and coffees. It's a must-visit for vegans of Eastbourne and beyond! Photo by The Good Grub.The fully-vegan restaurant opened mid-2023 to rave reviews and has built up a devoted following thanks to its passionate staff and delicious food. The menu includes this mega full English breakfast and a roast dinner with all the trimmings, in addition to vegan-safe wines and beers, desserts and coffees. It's a must-visit for vegans of Eastbourne and beyond! Photo by The Good Grub.
Veganuary: 14 must-visit Eastbourne cafes, restaurants and market stalls that serve delicious vegan food

We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to find vegan food in Eastbourne.
Published 11th Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT
Veganuary, an annual campaign encouraging people to give up animal products for the month of January, is upon us!

We’re extremely lucky to have so many fantastic cafes and restaurants in Eastbourne which offer such diverse and inclusive menus – so I’ve put a list together of some of the best ones.

Many of the businesses below are ones that I have tried and loved since I moved to Eastbourne a year ago – so much of this article is opinion-based. However, I’ve also listed eateries that I know offer many vegan options and/or that I’ve heard great things about, but that I haven’t yet had the chance to try out.

Whether you’re already vegan, trying out Veganuary, or survive strictly on meat and dairy, I’d really recommend trying out the businesses below.

If there are any places I’ve missed out that deserve to be on this list, please let me know at: [email protected]

Last month, the Eagle officially unveiled its new, all-vegan menu! With a cosy exterior, welcoming staff and a huge selection of drinks, this pub is definitely worth making a trip to one evening soon. Photo from The Eagle.

1. The Eagle - South Street, BN21 4UT

Last month, the Eagle officially unveiled its new, all-vegan menu! With a cosy exterior, welcoming staff and a huge selection of drinks, this pub is definitely worth making a trip to one evening soon. Photo from The Eagle. Photo: The Eagle

This is a stall that you absolutely need to visit next time you're at the market in the town centre. Plantuguese serves up authentic Portuguese food but it's all, you guessed it, made from plants! The menu includes seafood rice, Portuguese-style pork and even pastel de nata which I haven't tried myself but heard rave reviews from other customers when I last visited the stall. The business operates in Hailsham but visits markets around the country and offers a delivery service.

2. Plantuguese - Hailsham (can be found in Terminus Road on market days)

This is a stall that you absolutely need to visit next time you're at the market in the town centre. Plantuguese serves up authentic Portuguese food but it's all, you guessed it, made from plants! The menu includes seafood rice, Portuguese-style pork and even pastel de nata which I haven't tried myself but heard rave reviews from other customers when I last visited the stall. The business operates in Hailsham but visits markets around the country and offers a delivery service. Photo: Plantuguese

The highlight of the Dew Drop's menu is its burgers, which can all be made vegan. I truly believe they are the best I've ever tasted. The pub serves a fixed menu alongside its regular 'Burger of the Month' feature: January's 'Burger of the Month' is a burger stuffed with mac and cheese, bacon, mushrooms and red onion marmalade.

3. Dew Drop Inn - South Street, BN21 4UP

The highlight of the Dew Drop's menu is its burgers, which can all be made vegan. I truly believe they are the best I've ever tasted. The pub serves a fixed menu alongside its regular 'Burger of the Month' feature: January's 'Burger of the Month' is a burger stuffed with mac and cheese, bacon, mushrooms and red onion marmalade. Photo: Google Street View

Last year, we called the cinnamon buns at Ren's Kitchen the best in Sussex. The sweet treats are vegan by default and are sold alongside an inclusive menu with many unique and classic vegan options to choose from.

4. Ren's Kitchen - Meads Street, BN20 7RH

Last year, we called the cinnamon buns at Ren's Kitchen the best in Sussex. The sweet treats are vegan by default and are sold alongside an inclusive menu with many unique and classic vegan options to choose from. Photo: Staff

