If you are new to veganism or just looking for a something different for dinner here is a number of recipes using banana blossom as a substitute for fish.

Banana blossom is a fleshy, purple-skinned flower, shaped like a tear, which grows at the end of a banana fruit cluster. Traditionally used in south-east Asian and Indian cooking, it can also be eaten raw and its chunky, flaky texture makes it an ideal substitute for fish.

Battered banana blossom ‘fish’ and chips

Ingredients

'Fish' and chips

400g Cooks & Co Banana blossom

150ml vegetable oil for shallow frying (or use a deep fat fryer)

For the dry mix:

150g plain flour

'Fish' Cakes

½ tsp salt

1 tsp fresh dill, finely chopped

1 ½ tbsp ground nori (seaweed)

For the batter

'fish' tacos

150g plain flour

2tsps Lemon juice

2 tbsp Pickle juice

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Ground turmeric

200ml Sparkling water

Method

Drain the banana blossom and rinse.

Make the batter by combining the flour, salt and turmeric then whisking in the lemon juice, pickle juice and sparkling water until smooth.

Add all the ‘dry mix’ ingredients to a bowl and mix evenly.

Heat the oil in a pan on a medium heat.

Once heated, coat the banana blossom in the dry mix then in the batter and place gently in the oil.

Repeat with each banana blossom and cook until golden brown and crispy, approximately 5 minutes on each side.

Serve with homemade fries, peas and vegan tartare sauce

Thai ‘fish’ cakes

Ingredients

400g Cooks & Co Banana blossom

1 tbsp Thai red curry paste

Zest and juice from 1 lime

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander

1 medium egg white

1 tsp caster sugar

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 Lemongrass

Breadcrumbs

1tbsp oil

Method

Put the banana blossom into a food processor, along with the curry paste, lime zest and juice, coriander, egg white, lemongrass and sugar. Blitz until you have a smooth paste.

Put mixture in a bowl and stir in the spring onions and chilli. If the mixture is too wet, add some breadcrumbs or flour to make them easier to shape.

Form small patties using your hands (approx. 16) then coat in breadcrumbs.

Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan and cook the Thai cakes for approx. 5 minutes on each side, or until golden and cooked thoroughly.

Fish Taco Recipe

Prep Time: 20 minutes + overnight marinating

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS–SERVES 3

Banana Blossom Fish Marinade

1 x 400g Can of banana blossom, drained

2 tbsp Sunflower oil

2 tbsp Soy sauce

1 Nori sheet, blitzed to a powder

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

1 Lemon, juice of

Crispy Batter

100g Plain white flour

1 tsp Baking powder

140ml Sparkling water, chilled

Salt and pepper to season

Sunflower oil for frying

Spicy Sauce

90g Dairy free plain yoghurt

10g Dairy free milk

½ tsp Hot sauce

½ Lime, juice of

½ Lime, zest of

¼ tsp Garlic powder

½ tsp Apple cider vinegar

Pink Pickled Onions

Red onion, thinly sliced

2 Limes, juice of

Crunchy Salad

1 Little gem lettuce, thinly sliced

Pink pickled onions

3 Radishes, thinly sliced

6 Red frenk chillies, thinly sliced

6 Small tortilla wraps

Fresh coriander

Lime wedges

METHOD

1. MARINATE THE BANANA BLOSSOM OVERNIGHT

Combine all the ‘Banana Blossom Fish’ ingredients (except the banana blossom) in an airtight container. Drain the canned banana blossom and rinse under cold water before patting dry with a towel to get as much moisture out as possible. Using your hands, add the banana blossom to the marinade, ensuring each piece is fully coated. Seal the container and place in the fridge to marinate overnight.

2. MAKE THE PINK PICKLED ONIONS

Combine the ingredients and place in a sealed container to marinate overnight.

3. CREATE THE CRUNCHY SALAD

Combine all the ingredients (once the pink pickled onions have marinated overnight) and set aside

4. MIX THE SPICY SAUCE

Stir together all the ingredients and set aside.

5. CREATE CRISPY BANANA BLOSSOM ‘FISH’

Combine the flour, salt, pepper and baking powder in a medium sized bowl and place inthe freezer for 30 minutes or until you’re ready to fry. When you are ready to create the ‘fish’, add the chilled sparkling water to the flour mix and whisk to get a smooth batter. Remove the banana blossom fillets from the marinade and slice into ‘fish’ taco sized pieces. Add 7–8cm of oil to a high sided pan and heat until it reaches 180 degrees (if you don’t have a thermometer, try a wooden spoon handle in the oil. If it bubbles when placed in the oil it is around the right temperature). If the oil is bubbling hard, it is too hot and needs turning down. Once the oil is at temperature, turn down to low.

Dip two banana blossom fillets into the batter mixture ensuring each one is fully coated. Place in the oil and fry for 4–5 minutes or until golden, turning halfway through. Remove from the oil and transfer to a plate lined with kitchen roll. Repeat until all banana blossomfillets have been battered and cooked.

6. ASSEMBLE

To make each taco, take a small tortilla in the palm of your hand. Add a layer of crunchy salad to the base. Top with the banana blossom fillets, drizzle with spicy sauce, fresh coriander, and a squeeze of lime.

Enjoy whilst the banana blossom is still hot.