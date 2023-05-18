Video and photos: seven of the best places for coffee and cake in Haywards Heath with their Google review scores
The sun has finally appeared and Haywards Heath residents are looking for places to have coffee and cake while they’re out and about.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 11:52 BST
Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards was in the centre of town recently and took some photos and video footage of seven of the best cafés to try.
You can watch the video above and then take a look at the picture gallery below, which comes complete with information about where the cafés are, plus their Google review scores.
