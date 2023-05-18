Edit Account-Sign Out
Video and photos: seven of the best places for coffee and cake in Haywards Heath with their Google review scores

The sun has finally appeared and Haywards Heath residents are looking for places to have coffee and cake while they’re out and about.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards was in the centre of town recently and took some photos and video footage of seven of the best cafés to try.

You can watch the video above and then take a look at the picture gallery below, which comes complete with information about where the cafés are, plus their Google review scores.

MINCKA Coffee is at 41 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, and has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five from 119 Google reviews.

MINCKA Coffee is at 41 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, and has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five from 119 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Robards

Wolfox Broadway is at 38-40 The Broadway in Haywards Heath and has a rating of 4.2 stars out of five from 169 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Robards

The Bay Tree is in The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath and has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 292 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Robards

Flinders Coffee is at 101 South Road, Haywards Heath, and has a rating of 4.7 stars from 300 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Robards

