VIDEO: Eastbourne Herald tries all 19 flavours of ice cream from popular parlour

Gelato Famoso, formerly known as Fusciardi’s, can be found in Marine Parade.

Last year the family business was sold. A spokesperson said, “Unfortunately keeping the name wasn’t an option. The new name, Gelato Famoso, is really the only thing that has changed.”

A post on the business’s Facebook page said, “Although the name has now changed, we’re all still here and serving the gelato and coffee you all love!”

India and Jacob at Gelato Famoso (Pic by Jon Rigby)

India and Jacob have rated the ice creams out of five looking at how much the ice cream meets the brief of its flavour, as well as personal taste. Their personal favourites were lemon sorbet, cherry cheesecake, and salted caramel and tiramisu.

The parlour has 16 flavours:

Rum and raisin / Cherry cheesecake / Chocolate and peanut / Banana / Salted caramel / Strawberry / Vanilla / Chocolate / Lotus / After Eight / Mango sorbet / Coconut / Coffee / Lemon sorbet / Honeycomb / Bubblegum

Specials (as of June 21):

Gelato Famoso has 16 flavours, plus specials!