Video food review: West Sussex farm restaurant and cafe wins two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winning the Farm Café/ Restaurant of the Year award, the West Sussex Farm was praised by the judges highly.

A statement from the Judges said: “Their menu centres around their own outstanding produce, in a bright and fresh setting with loads of natural light."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Thorpe has been the Head Chef at Runcton Farm Cafe for almost two years now and said the winning this award felt ‘incredible’.

Runcton Farm Cafe on Lagness Road, Chichester.

He added: “It makes it al worth it to recive an award like that here, it’s been really exciting. We use a lot of local ingredients in our cooking. Everything that we use is from next door at the farm shop, it’s brilliant that we can use this sort of produce."

Front of house Manager Claire Eade-Baker spoke about how the idea of entering the Farm Retail Association awards came about.

She said: “This year, we decided to put the cafe forward and enter into it. We were really excited do that and there was a lot of anticipation leading up to find out. We ended up being nominated for two awards; The cafe and restaurant of the year as well as the rising star award.

Watch our review above as we tried some of the food they had to offer. Did it live up to the hype? Find out and let us know if you’ve ever been to this spot.