Video: Here is how Sussex residents can get a free bucket from KFC this month

Here is how residents in Sussex can get their hands on a free bucket of chicken from KFC this month.

The offer is part of the ‘first bucket’s on us’ delivery deal from the fast-food chain.

The deal is available exclusively for delivery via the KFC app. To claim a free six-piece bargain bucket, worth around £13.99, you must spend at least £10 on other items.

One bucket of fried chicken can be claimed per customer, per order.

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons with his free KFC bucket

The deal will run until March 12, 2023.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Yep, you heard us right – this year, the Colonel’s picking up the tab. So, fancy a finger lickin’ feast that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket? Download the KFC App this February and thank us later.”

Jacob’s review:

This is a fantastic deal for anyone planning on getting a KFC – as if you are looking to feed two people you are going to be spending £10 anyway.

It is worth noting that on top of the £10 I was also charged a combined £3.98 for delivery and service fees.

Although it was relatively awkward on the app to place the order and put in my delivery address, it was definitely worth it when I got my hands on that first piece of chicken.

Whenever I get a KFC I am always left asking myself why I have left it so long since my last meal from the Colonel. The smell was heavenly and with my first bite I was hooked.

I like to try fried chicken from local restaurants but it is hard to beat a KFC. The flavour and quality of chicken is fantastic. I could easily sit an eat a bucket of just crispy chicken skin from KFC.