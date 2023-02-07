Video: Here is how Sussex residents can get a free bucket from KFC this month

The offer is part of the ‘first bucket’s on us’ delivery deal from the fast-food chain.
The deal is available exclusively for delivery via the KFC app. To claim a free six-piece bargain bucket, worth around £13.99, you must spend at least £10 on other items.
One bucket of fried chicken can be claimed per customer, per order.
The deal will run until March 12, 2023.
A KFC spokesperson said: “Yep, you heard us right – this year, the Colonel’s picking up the tab. So, fancy a finger lickin’ feast that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket? Download the KFC App this February and thank us later.”
Jacob’s review:
This is a fantastic deal for anyone planning on getting a KFC – as if you are looking to feed two people you are going to be spending £10 anyway.
It is worth noting that on top of the £10 I was also charged a combined £3.98 for delivery and service fees.
Although it was relatively awkward on the app to place the order and put in my delivery address, it was definitely worth it when I got my hands on that first piece of chicken.
Whenever I get a KFC I am always left asking myself why I have left it so long since my last meal from the Colonel. The smell was heavenly and with my first bite I was hooked.
I like to try fried chicken from local restaurants but it is hard to beat a KFC. The flavour and quality of chicken is fantastic. I could easily sit an eat a bucket of just crispy chicken skin from KFC.
When considering the quality (and quantity) of the food and the value of the meal this deal is hard to beat.