Vignamaggio: an outstanding Tuscan wine estate

One of Italy’s longest standing agricultural estates, Vignamaggio was established in the 15th Century and now boasts over 600 years of winegrowing activity, few wine producers across the globe being able to match such a claim.

Wines from Vignamaggio Estate in Tuscany ©Richard Esling WineWyse

Located between Florence and Siena in the very heart of the Chianti Classico region, time has certainly not stood still in terms of winemaking, with centuries old knowledge of the terroir blended with more modern concepts, including a long-term commitment to ensuring sustainability, fostering biodiversity and reducing impact on the environment.

The estate has now achieved organic certification, a project which took 10 years to achieve. The first vintage under the organic label was 2018, with the Gherardino Riserva. A tribute to the historical and cultural legacy of the company, Chianti Classico Riserva Gherardino 2018 stands out for its depth, strong character and timeless elegance. The name is dedicated to the forefather of the family that built the estate in the fifteenth century, and the wine is a blend of mainly Sangiovese with the addition of 10% Merlot, aged for 18 months in both large and small oak barrels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gherardino Riserva is a deep ruby colour, with aromas of morello cherries and blackberry, with notes of vanilla, leather and fresh tobacco leaf. Intense, rich dark fruit on the palate with notes of black cherry and bramble jelly, mellow ripe tannic structure and an elegant, long finish. £22.30 from the well-known London merchants Corney and Barrow.

A slightly fresher expression of Chianti Classico from the Vignamaggio estate is Chianti Classico Terre di Prenzano 2020, exhibiting the classic sour cherry and slightly bitter tannins of the Sangiovese grape which is the sole grape variety. A fresh and fruity typical Sangiovese, yet with satisfying depth of flavour £17.80 from the same London Merchant.

At the other end of the scale is Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Monna Lisa Vignamaggio 2017. The owner of the wonderfully picturesque Villa Vignamaggio, Gianni Nunziante, believes that Monna Lisa (of Leonardo Da Vinci fame) was born at the property and thus gave this name to his top end wine. A wonderfully mellow, silky and concentrated red that oozes class and elegance. Made from 85% Sangiovese and 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, the wine is aged partly in large oak barrels and partly in French oak Barriques. Ages for a minimum of 30 months in barrel and bottle before release. £34.30 also from Corney and Barrow.

The three Vignamaggio wines featured above are also available from the online company Hic Winemerchants at similar prices. Another wine from the Vignamaggio stable is a little harder to find, but well worth tracking down. Cabernet Franc di Vignamaggio is an IgT Toscana wine as opposed to Chianti Classico as it is made almost entirely from Cabernet Franc grapes and thus outside the DOCG Chianti regulations. The vines were rediscovered by chance amongst the Sangiovese vines in the 1980s and this cuvée has now become one of the Estates treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad