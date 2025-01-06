Village Pizza Kitchen launches new restaurant in Hurstpierpoint!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Village Pizza Kitchen (VPK) has recently relocated across the road to a larger premises, where they are now operating as a restaurant.

Having outgrown their premises at 126 High Street, VPK identified 155 as a new potential site when it was still operating as Feathers Boutique, before it briefly became Hurst Restoration. They have transformed the space into a cosy and stylish restaurant, offering their award-winning pizzas and an enhanced selection of pasta dishes, starters, sides and puddings, along with an excellent wine list.

Founder and Owner, Jo Malone, who is a long time resident of Hurstpierpoint, said “We are really excited to finally introduce an Italian style restaurant to Hurstpierpoint. It is something myself and many others I know have always felt that the village needed. We have built up an incredible customer base since we first launched Village Pizza Kitchen during lockdown four years ago and it is wonderful to be able to see our customers now enjoying our delicious pizzas straight out of the oven!”

Village Pizza Kitchen has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2020, having won a number of awards, including recently being named as the UK’s Best Independent Pizza Takeaway by the prestigious industry body, the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Association, for the second year in a row. They also now have their own dedicated kiosk inside the iconic Amex stadium, where they additionally supply pizzas for the corporate hospitality lounges.

Village Pizza Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner for both dine in and takeaway from Tuesday to Saturday.