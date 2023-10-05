Wahaca Brighton celebrates Day of the Dead in style
This vibrant fiesta is celebrated across Mexico every November and is an upbeat celebration of life, with friends and family gathering to joyfully remember the dearly-departed.
The popular North Street restaurant kicked off its Day of the Dead 2023 celebrations yesterday (October 4), and the festivities will run until November 8.,
It will be get into the seasonal spirit by showcasing some specially-created calacas, the skeleton figurines that are traditionally displayed across Mexico during the annual fiesta.
Hand-crafted for Wahaca by talented Mexican artisans from Oaxaca, the aim of the calacas is create a fun focal point for restaurant visitors and to to evoke happy memories of deceased relatives and friends.
Brighton Wahaca will also be decked out in traditional papel picado with specially-created altars reflecting the traditional ofrendas set up each year in homes across Mexico to honour loved ones that have passed away.
During half-term week, younger diners can get involved and take home their own skeletal souvenir of the Day of the Dead with Calaca crafting activities.
There’s also two new seasonal specials – the Four cheese & jalapeño empanada oozes with a blend of British-made ‘Halloumi’, mozzarella, Monterey Jack and feta, while the Marmalade Mezcalita is made wth Quiquiriqui Matatlán mezcal, a zesty lime and a house-made guajillo chilli marmalade syrup, And on the evening of Day of the Dead itself, November 2, visitors to Wahaca Brighton will be offered a shot of Gran Centenario tequila on the house.
Wahaca was recently named by Londoners as their favourite restaurant (YouGov, 2019) and in 2016, Wahaca was the first UK restaurant to be certified as carbon neutral. All ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, or grown and transported with care for the environment. Fish is of the highest sustainability accreditation (MSC certification) and each of Wahaca’s 13 restaurants are designed to the highest sustainability levels.