Brighton’s Mexican-inspired restaurant Wahaca is all set for celebrating not just the crowning of the new King, but the annual fiesta of Cinco de Mayo

To mark this the double celebration, the very special Charlie's Cheeky Coronita can be enjoyed over the long weekend at the Brighton branch of the popular chain - an irresistible combination of Wahaca's Classic Margarita and an iconic Mexican beer that's perfect to share as a group.

Marking Mexico’s victory over French forces in 1862, Cinco de Mayo ( May 5) is celebrated each year across North America - and is being increasingly embraced by fans of Mexican culture and cuisine on these shores too. And with King Charles hopping officially on to the throne the very next day what better reason to enjoy a celebratory drink alongside a delicious feast of Mexican street food?

Charlie's Cheeky Coronita at Wahaca

The Charlie's Cheeky Coronita (£32) is a mouth-watering mix of four of Wahaca's freshly-shaken Margaritas topped up with crisp Corona beer, crowned with fresh lime and served in a specially-decorated sharing jug to honour the occasion.

Available from 5-8th May at all Wahaca in New Road, Brighton, the fun cocktail is the perfect way of raising a glass to crowning glories on British and Mexican shores.

Wahaca has also added some new summer specials to the menu including a Beef Gringa taco with grilled cheese and salsa fresca, fresh Devon crab tostadas, spinach and feta tamale, and moreish Ancho chicken wings.