Watch: Award-winning West Sussex Cafe and Restaurant Chef describes his journey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Runcton Farm Cafe on Lagness Road, Chichester picked up a prestigious award last month at the Farm Retail Association Awards.
Winning the Farm Farm Café/ Restaurant of the Year award as well as the Rising Star, the West Sussex Farm was praised by the judges highly.
A statement from the judges said: “Their menu centres around their own outstanding produce, in a bright and fresh setting with loads of natural light."
Ollie Thorpe has been the Head Chef at Runcton Farm Cafe for almost two years now and said winning this award felt ‘incredible’.
He added: “It makes it all worth it to receive an award like that here, it’s been really exciting. We use a lot of local ingredients in our cooking. Everything that we use is from next door at the farm shop, it’s brilliant that we can use this sort of produce."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.