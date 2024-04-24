Watch: Award-winning West Sussex Cafe and Restaurant Chef describes his journey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Runcton Farm Cafe on Lagness Road, Chichester picked up a prestigious award last month at the Farm Retail Association Awards.

Winning the Farm Farm Café/ Restaurant of the Year award as well as the Rising Star, the West Sussex Farm was praised by the judges highly.

A statement from the judges said: “Their menu centres around their own outstanding produce, in a bright and fresh setting with loads of natural light."

Ollie Thorpe has been the Head Chef at Runcton Farm Cafe for almost two years now and said winning this award felt ‘incredible’.