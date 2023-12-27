WATCH: Here's what the 'thriving' Oving Cow Shed in Chichester has to offer

You can find the place on Oving Jubilee Hall High Street, Oving, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 2DQ. Opening are 7am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

The Oving Cow Shed sells local, fresh organic milk directly from the Farm, along with a variety of milkshakes and locally sourced coffee. But all is not what is seems, this is a vending company, that is providing a modern alternative to buying local farm produce.

There is less face-to-face interaction with this method, and allows customers to use a range of their machines and get exactly what they’d like a the touch of a few buttons. The shed officially opened Friday 3rd November 2023 by local school competition winner, who had named one of the vending machines on the day.

As well as offering local, fresh milk, coffee and produce Woodhorn Farm has said that they are keen to promote sustainability and help customers reduce packaging at every opportunity.

The Milk at the Oving Cow Shed.

Fiona Lewis is part of the team that started this venture said: “We’ve had a really good turnout and it’s been great to see how busy it’s been. It’s been something we’ve enjoyed so far.

"Our milk is pasteurised not homogenised, so it has a lovely creamy texture and flavour. We also offer six different flavours of milkshakes. You can vend either a 500ml or one-litre reusable glass bottle.

"You can then select either milk or a selection of milkshakes from the vending machine. So also offer organic cheddar, organic butter and organic eggs so you can get your breakfast. The reaction that we've had to the opening of the cow shed has been exceptional. It's completely exceeded our expectation.

“We've got a lovely community here and thriving one. There’s quite heavy footfall going past the hall every day. Everyone has been incredibly supportive, and they frequently use the cow sheds to come and treat themselves.