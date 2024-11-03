West Sussex cafe joins call for sustainable coffee culture with single use cups

Boston Tea Party on Baffins Lane, Chichester.

Boston Tea Party’s Chichester branch is participating in a new campaign challenging the UK’s largest coffee chains to eliminate single-use cups.

As part of the “Hey, Big Coffee Chain” initiative, the café group – known for being the first UK chain to ban single-use cups back in 2018 – aims to drive industry-wide change toward sustainability.

Boston Tea Party said its ban on disposable cups has already kept one million cups out of landfills. Through the campaign, the Chichester location offers three reusable cup options: customers can bring their own, borrow a loan cup for £2 (refundable upon return), or buy a reusable Ecoffee Cup starting at £4.25.

To support the campaign's goals, Boston Tea Party invites Chichester customers to sign a petition advocating for a national ban on single-use cups. The café group also donates a portion of each hot drink sale to the Boston Foundation, which funds workplace opportunities for young people in local communities.

The Chichester café, along with others across the chain, sees the campaign as an opportunity for the hospitality industry to reduce environmental impact by making reusable cups the standard.

CEO of the coffee chain Sam Roberts said: “We’re not just patting ourselves on the back here – this campaign is about shaking up the industry. If we can do it, why can’t the big guys?

"The environmental impact of single-use cups is something we can’t ignore any longer. The hospitality industry has immense power to drive real change, and we’re calling on everyone to step up and take responsibility.”