West Sussex restaurant scoops prestigious gong at British Kebab Awards

The nation’s best kebab restaurants and vans were revealed at the 13th British Kebab Awards – with a site in West Sussex scooping a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ceremony at the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London honoured Britain's best kebab chefs, restaurants and takeaways.

EG Charcoal Grill in East Grinstead, West Sussex, won Best Delivery, with Botanik BBQ in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, being highly commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Greek Restaurant and/or Takeaway was awarded to Fig Tree Grill in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

The British Kebab Awards honour the best food and restaurants in the industry. Picture by 2sif Farooqui/Pixabay

Tarla Restaurant - Turkish Meze & Grill in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was named Best Kebab Restaurant Regional.

Shawarma King in King Street, Glasgow, was dubbed Best Kebab House in Scotland, with Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar, Newington, Edinburgh, highly commended.

Pizza Choice in Llanrumney, Cardiff, scooped Best Kebab House in Wales, with Golden BBQ in Caerphilly Road, Cardiff, in second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kebab Company in Sunnyside Street, Belfast, was named Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The winners of the 2025 British Kebab Awards show the strength of the industry, with great restaurants, vans and takeaways in every corner of the nation.

“Chefs are constantly reinventing and refining the classic kebab, meaning there’s something new from each one of this year’s worthy winners.

“This year's winners represent everything that makes the British kebab industry special - diversity, quality, tradition, and innovation, and we’re proud to be highlighting the leaders in this great industry."