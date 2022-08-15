It started with a leak in the roof.
And one thing led to another.
"The pub roof needed major attention which had to be done," explained James. That set in a train a whole series of works which has transformed The Crown into the best it can be.
Most Popular
"We had been thinking about ideas on how to improve the pub and offer more and particularly about becoming a pub with really high quality rooms - and then covid hit," James said.
"Although we adapted to the situation and became a grocery store, a takeaway and NHS staff refuge, we had to an extent 'got off the bus' as the pub had to close.
"We took the plunge and went ahead with some major improvements - upstairs becoming our four rooms, an interior re-design downstairs, the existing B&B rooms and garage converted to two self catering cottages plus the front and back garden re-done.
"Nothing went untouched. It really was a case of sink or swim."
No-one should underestimate the courage nor the leap of faith that this radical transformation and investment required.
The pub had long had a reputation for excellent food and hospitality and has been firmly rooted in the community it serves - Penny is very much a local country girl having been born into a Dial Post farming family.
The challenge was to retain the excellence around the menu and service and not jeopardise its wonderful intimate charm with the building works.
As its latest award testifies, it has achieved that in spades.
The daily menu consists of pub classics and seasonal specials cooked by James who is also head chef. He always uses fresh ingredients and nearly everything is cooked from scratch.
The pub supports local Sussex breweries, farmers, suppliers and producers and James is often out foraging for wild food.
The neighbouring Knepp Castle Estate, known for its re-wilding project, is a huge inspiration too - especially in the four new guest rooms directly above the pub.
We stayed in Butterfly - an eclectic mix of period and modern styles - which has the countryside at its heart.
The stylish rooms are all individually furnished and they are a million miles away from the templated designs of the large chain hotels.
As well as the rooms above, they have the self-catering option as well with two units - one is for a couple and one is for a family.
The outside space is another important factor.
The gardens are a delight and the front overlooks the village green.
As well as welcoming people - their dogs are equally embraced, which is particularly important after so many were acquired during lockdown.
OUR VERDICT: This is a great country pub – just about as good as it can get. The food is locally sourced and excellent. The serving staff when we visited were particularly youthful but had a maturity and politeness that set them apart. No detail in the interior design has been overlooked and the bedrooms have been meticulously furnished combining vintage and chic. Framed butterflies are an unusual feature – but the rooms and the pub really capture the spirit of the rural setting, not least Knepp Castle just down the road. Penny and James are rooted in the community. This pub – which might have had a very different future without their passion, professionalism and investment flair – is exactly what every village needs. A visit is a real treat. We were so impressed we returned under our own steam a few days later for a splendid Sunday lunch and we will continue to go back. The pub will be flying the flag for Sussex as it now goes through to the National Best Destination Pub Awards taking place in September. By our reckoning, the competition doesn't stand a chance! This country pub deserves to wear the crown!