It started with a leak in the roof.

And one thing led to another.

"The pub roof needed major attention which had to be done," explained James. That set in a train a whole series of works which has transformed The Crown into the best it can be.

The bar: Why The Crown Inn at Dial Post near Horsham was named Best Destination Pub in Sussex in the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2022

"We had been thinking about ideas on how to improve the pub and offer more and particularly about becoming a pub with really high quality rooms - and then covid hit," James said.

"Although we adapted to the situation and became a grocery store, a takeaway and NHS staff refuge, we had to an extent 'got off the bus' as the pub had to close.

"We took the plunge and went ahead with some major improvements - upstairs becoming our four rooms, an interior re-design downstairs, the existing B&B rooms and garage converted to two self catering cottages plus the front and back garden re-done.

"Nothing went untouched. It really was a case of sink or swim."

The butterfly bedroom above the bar: Why The Crown Inn at Dial Post near Horsham was named Best Destination Pub in Sussex in the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2022

No-one should underestimate the courage nor the leap of faith that this radical transformation and investment required.

The pub had long had a reputation for excellent food and hospitality and has been firmly rooted in the community it serves - Penny is very much a local country girl having been born into a Dial Post farming family.

The challenge was to retain the excellence around the menu and service and not jeopardise its wonderful intimate charm with the building works.

As its latest award testifies, it has achieved that in spades.

A warm welcome: Why The Crown Inn at Dial Post near Horsham was named Best Destination Pub in Sussex in the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2022

The daily menu consists of pub classics and seasonal specials cooked by James who is also head chef. He always uses fresh ingredients and nearly everything is cooked from scratch.

The pub supports local Sussex breweries, farmers, suppliers and producers and James is often out foraging for wild food.

The neighbouring Knepp Castle Estate, known for its re-wilding project, is a huge inspiration too - especially in the four new guest rooms directly above the pub.

We stayed in Butterfly - an eclectic mix of period and modern styles - which has the countryside at its heart.

The stylish rooms are all individually furnished and they are a million miles away from the templated designs of the large chain hotels.

As well as the rooms above, they have the self-catering option as well with two units - one is for a couple and one is for a family.

The outside space is another important factor.

The gardens are a delight and the front overlooks the village green.

As well as welcoming people - their dogs are equally embraced, which is particularly important after so many were acquired during lockdown.