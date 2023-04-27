Wild Flor in Hove has one of the best local wine lists

​Visitors or locals living in Hove are spoilt for choice when it comes to restaurants and wine bars. But without trying them all, how do you know which are the best, or at least, the best for you?

Wild Flor Restaurant in Hove

If you enjoy traditional, high-quality cuisine based largely on dishes from France, from locally sourced produce and with a touch of flair, and naturally enjoy a good glass of wine, look no further than Wild Flor on Church Road.

This modern restaurant, furnished and decorated in true bistro style, is an absolute gem for ‘foodies’ and lovers of good, but interesting wine. So many restaurants tend to offer the same wines you’ve seen – and drunk – a hundred times. Pinot grigio, Picpoul de Pinet, Prosecco, Rioja, seem to be on every wine list. But not here. The three young owner/managers Faye, James and Rob, are passionately dedicated to creating the best possible eating experience, all of which embraces good food, good service, relaxing ambience and great wine.

The three entrepreneurs decided to open the restaurant in 2019. With hindsight, perhaps not the best timing, although no-one knew what was just around the corner! Two years of lockdowns, restrictions, sanitising, distancing, supply issues and negotiating the furlough minefield, were not quite what they had imagined for the first few years of trading. But they survived, helped in part by an already established loyal local clientele supporting their efforts at producing high-end takeaways.

Fast forward to 2023 and the bistro-restaurant has honed its reputation for friendly service, fine, tasty food and an eclectic wine list. Rob is in charge of wine selection and has produced a fine list with some more unusual wines. Not for nothing that Wild Flor has been voted as one of the Best Wine Lists of the area two years in a row. For an aperitif, try a glass of Crémant de Jura, one of the lesser-known sparklers from the Crémant fold. Made by Domaine Mouillard from Chardonnay grapes with the traditional method, this is a deliciously crisp, modern style wine, with a creamy mousse, balanced acidity and aromas of lemon zest and ripe pears. Great on its own or with a few Jersey rock oysters.

At a recent lunch, the starter I chose was veal sweetbread, vol-au-vent, spinach and sauce grenobloise. This paired perfectly with a glass of Santa Barbara 2021 Chardonnay from California, the buttery chardonnay marrying with the creamy sauce and full flavour of the sweetbread. For my main, I chose a dish of roast and braised Sussex lamb with Wye valley asparagus, brown shrimps and capers, served with unmissable Pommes Anna potatoes. An unusual combination which worked fabulously. For me, Pinot Noir is ‘de rigeur’ with lamb, but rather than a Burgundy, a German Spätburgunder 2019 from the Rheinhessen was suggested, which was a match made in heaven. Onto the dessert, which was a hazelnut mousse with cacao and pear sorbet, accompanied by a glass of Castelnau de Suduiraut 2016, the second wine of the premier grand cru classé Sauternes – sweet and luscious.

