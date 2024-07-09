Wine & Dine - At The Old Railway Station, Petworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Railway Station, Petworth is an award winning B&B with Tea Rooms. At present they offer afternoon teas to non-residents. Very soon their 1906 Pullman Carriage Princess Ena will be opening up as a dining car for First-Class Dining.

Until then they are opening The Waiting Room as a dining room for events and special occasions. The next event is a Wine Pairing Taster Menu on July 19.

The Old Railway Station, Petworth is a popular choice for afternoon teas for locals and those visiting the South Downs. All items are made on-site and all dietary requirements are catered for - which always goes down with their Gluten Free and Vegan friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1906 Pullman Carriage Princess Ena arrived in 2021 and has been under renovation since. The project has had a few issues along the way - but an opening date is expected to be announced very soon.

The Old Railway Station.

Until the new dining car is open The Old Railway Station have decided to open The Waiting Room (currently used for breakfast and afternoon teas) as a "pop-up" dining room.

So far they have hosted; private events, Burns’ Night, Valentines' and a Murder Mystery evening (another one is to be announced soon). Now they are working with their wine supplier to provide a Wine Pairing Taster Menu - seven courses with six wines. Each wine carefully selected to compliment the chefs taster menu, with many of the ingredients coming from local sources.

The Wine Pairing Taster Menu is to take place on Friday, July 19 at The Old Railway Station in Petworth, West Sussex. There are still some tables and even rooms available - although to secure a table you will need to book fast.

An opening night for Princess Ena should be announced soon - keep your eye on their social media and website.