Wine meets art at Chateau La Coste in Provence

Art at Chateau La Coste, Provence

Chateau La Coste in the heart of the Provence wine region near Aix en Provence, is a wine estate with a difference. In fact, a whole range of differences.

Set in an undulating 500-acre estate, the vineyard extends to over 250 acres, alongside old olive groves and fields of fragrant lavender. Beautiful but not exceptional you may think, until you set foot on the estate and your eye is taken by one exceptional work of art after another. A surreal experience as you wander through the vineyards in the company of world class sculptures and other art works conceived by some of the most famous artists of the world.

Reasons enough to visit Chateau La Coste and enjoy the works of art set in the natural environment of a Biodynamic Provencal vineyard. Add to this a range of luxury accommodation and dining possibilities, together with the production of high-quality red, white and above all, rosé wines and a visit to Chateau La Coste has to be top of any wine tourist’s agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even the design of the current wine cellar and winery is other-worldly, being an ultra-modern work in the shape of a half cylinder covered in sheets of steel, designed by celebrated French architect Jean Nouvel. A new state-of-the-art winery is under construction and due to open in 2025, which will increase the wine storage capacity, allowing all wines to be matured and released at optimum drinking times.

Top five-star accommodation is available at Villa La Coste at a premium price, although the luxurious Auberge La Coste opened at the beginning of May, offering 76 comfortable rooms with terraces in a pseudo Provençale village setting, at a more affordable price level. The three on-site restaurants range from the Michelin starred Helène Darroze restaurant, through the open-grill restaurant of Francis Mallman to the simpler Italian style Vanina.

Apart from the amazing attractions of Art, Architecture and Accommodation, Chateau La Coste is above all a wine estate, producing some 700,000 bottles and exporting to over 50 countries around the world. Recently certified Biodynamic after 20 years of total vineyard development, 60 % of production is dedicated to rosé.

The flagship wine of the estate is the Rosé d’une Nuit, made with 40% Grenache and celebrating its 60th anniversary as a brand this year. Pale salmon, aromatic and fruit driven, with a slight off-dry finish and selling at around £20 per bottle. The Chateau La Coste Rosé 2023 has greater body and depth of flavour, with some Cabernet Sauvignon and Cinsault in the varietal mix. Excellent balance, with elegance and length on the palate. Truly first-class Provence Rosé, if a little pricey in the UK at around £30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chateau La Coste Blanc 2023 is made from 60% Vermentino, together with Sauvignon Blanc and Grenache Blanc. Aged in 3-year-old oak barrels, the wine is perfectly balanced with fresh acidity, juicy fruit from Vermentino and a touch of minerality, expertly made Provence white wine. Three different red wines are produced, the most approachable and instantly enjoyable being the cuvée made from an equal mix of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon and aged for 14 months in old oak. Firm, soft, ripe tannins with medium body, blackberry and red plum fruit and mid length.