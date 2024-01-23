Wiston Estate restaurant Chalk launches farm-to-table Estate Menu and Weekday Set Lunch Menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The five-course Estate Menu will feature farm-to-table ingredients sourced directly from the estate’s allotment-styled walled garden, the wider grounds of Wiston Estate and the Sussex coast. The menu will change monthly to showcase the best of Sussex’s seasonal produce - an ethos which sits at the heart of the restaurant and wider Wiston Estate.

Starting with welcome snacks of Wild Farmed Sourdough Focaccia and South Downs Cultured Butter and a South Coast Mackerel Tart, diners can then enjoy dishes such as:

Estate Jerusalem Artichoke Salad, Smoked Ricotta & Crispy Chicken Skin

Jerusalem Artichoke Salad from the Estate Menu, Chalk

*

South Coast Cod, Charred Hispi Cabbage & Shellfish Bisque

*

Estate Fallow Deer Loin, Salt Baked Beetroots, Hen of the Woods Mushroom & Estate Quince

Courtyard at Chalk

*

Raw Pear Sorbet, Estate Pine Meringue & Lime

*

‘Chalk’ Chocolate Bar with Vanilla Ice Cream, Pistachio and Feuilletine

Mushroom Gnocchi from the Weekday Set Lunch Menu

The menu will be served on Friday and Saturday evenings priced at £65 per person, with the option to add a curated wine flight for £40 per person.

The Weekday Set Lunch Menu will be available every Wednesday - Friday, offering two courses for £30 and three courses for £35.

Considered yet approachable, the regularly changing-menu has been thoughtfully crafted to put seasonal and locally sourced ingredients of the highest quality at the core, with Estate Pumpkin Soup with Parsley and Hazelnut Pesto, Bay Leaf Cream and Focaccia Croutons to start, and choices of Braised Estate Venison Shoulder Ragu, Parmesan Polenta, Carrots and Crispy Shallots or Hen of the Wood Mushroom Gnocchi for main. A dessert of Cox Apple Crumble & Cinnamon Ice Cream will round-off the lunch.