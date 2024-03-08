Works commence to re-open an East Sussex pub which has been closed for 11 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following its closure and further acquisition by Harvey’s in 2013, with recent planning approvals in hand, a 14-week renovation project to refurbish the site has commenced.

The Bridge Inn holds a special place in the history and culture of Newhaven. Built in the 18th century as a Georgian residence, the Bridge Inn famously housed King Louis Philippe of France and Queen Marie Amelie after they fled during the French revolution.

Harvey's is seeking a dynamic and experienced individual with a passion for hospitality to take on the tenancy and management of the newly renovated pub. This presents an exciting opportunity for a driven professional to take the reins of this iconic establishment and play a pivotal role in shaping its future as part of the local community.

According to Stevie Riggs, Estate Coordinator at Harvey's Brewery: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey to revitalise The Bridge Inn and bring a renewed sense of community and hospitality to Newhaven.

"We believe that the right candidate will not only have the skills and experience to manage the day-to-day operations but also share our vision for creating a welcoming and inclusive space for locals and visitors alike."

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by following the link provided below or by contacting Stevie Riggs, Harvey's Estate Coordinator, at 01273 840478, or email [email protected].