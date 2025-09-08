Worthing Beer Festival to showcase Edinburgh brewers at two-day event in Worthing town centre

Worthing Beer Festival will return to Rooms at the Guildbourne Centre this autumn, with more than 40 cask ales, 10 craft keg beers and 10 ciders.

The Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA has announced the 27th festival will be held on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, at the same venue as the past three festivals.

Colin Pennifold, one of the organisers, said: "Drinks will be sourced from both local and nationwide producers but we plan to showcase brewers from the Edinburgh area.

"Local brewer Hand Brew Co are the festival sponsor. The festival charity will be Care For Veterans, which is now a Royal Star & Garter home.

"Our caterers this year are Humble Pie, a local Sussex producer who will offer a range of tasty pies, with mash, peas and gravy, including vegan and gluten free options. They will also be selling some wine, G&T drinks and soft drinks."

There will be three sessions, with tickets £8 for Friday lunchtime 11am to 4pm, £10 for Friday evening 5pm to 11pm, and £8 for Saturday all day 11am to 9.30pm, plus £3 late entry for after 5pm on the Saturday.

CAMRA members will get £5 worth of free beer tokens on entry with their membership card. For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.aaa.camra.org.uk

Rooms is accessed by going up the stairs in the middle of the Guildbourne Centre, which is a short walk from Worthing railway station and both seafront and town centre bus stops.