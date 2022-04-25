Worthing food and drink terrace LEVEL1 earns Plastic Free Champion Award

No plastic water bottles, no sauce sachets and no single-use plastic food packaging are allowed, meaning single-use plastic has been eliminated on the terrace at Grafton multi-storey car park.

The Plastic Free Champion Award from Surfers Against Sewage recognises businesses that are working their way to free themselves from avoidable throwaway plastic.

LEVEL1, which opened in Worthing in July last year, is home to local food and drink businesses

Harry Smith, director at QED, the property company behind LEVEL1, said: “As an organisation that is committed to regeneration, we are passionate about the environment. We are pleased to have been recognised for our commitment and that of all the food and beverage businesses at LEVEL1 to eliminating single-use plastic.

“We have been working with Plastic Free Worthing for nine months now and have joined their monthly beach cleans in Worthing on the second Sunday ,so we would love for the Worthing community to join us to get our community plastic free.”

Plastic Free Worthing is part of a network of community groups run by Surfers Against Sewage, a grassroots environmental charity dedicated to the protection of the ocean, waves, beaches and wildlife through reducing the use of plastic bottles.

