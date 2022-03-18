Worthing Tap Takeover is taking place from April 22 to 24, with each venue showcasing a particular brewery and at least four of their taps being taken over exclusively by its beers.

The idea was formed by Gareth Harries and Gemma Clegg from Beer No Evil and Laurence Dumbleton at The Old Bike Store.

Gareth Harries and Gemma Clegg, co-owners of award-winning craft beer shop Beer No Evil. Picture: Steve Robards SR2003062

Gemma Clegg said: “We met with our friends and fellow indie venue The Old Bike Store back in February 2020 to discuss how we could set up a town wide craft beer event.

“The enthusiasm across the town and from breweries has been fantastic. We’ve some brilliant venues in Worthing which are all independent and unique, which, we feel, makes Worthing extra special.”

The aim is to raise a glass to independent craft breweries, both local and national, across a variety of independent pubs, bars and shops in the town.

Laurence said: “It’s great to see all the different breweries that we have involved. There really will be something for everyone, which is what Worthing’s beer scene is all about, and we think it’s time to celebrate that.”

Each venue will be collaborating with its own chosen brewery to curate a tap takeover that fits in with their unique style, whether it be cask beer, keg beer, traditional styles like best bitters, English IPAs, barrel aged stouts or sours.

Gareth said: “A tap takeover is traditionally where one venue hosts a particular brewery over a weekend or evening and said brewery is poured exclusively, or as close to it at that venue.

“Only independently-owned venues have been asked to take part. They must also pour independently-owned breweries as part of their day-to-day business model. Any brewery-tied pubs have not been included.”

These are the venues and breweries pairings:

Anchored, Goldmark

Beer No Evil, The Kernel

Bison Beer, Verdant Brewing Co

Bottle & Jug Dept, Little Monster Brewing Co

Coast Cafe, Cloak + Dagger

Hand Brew Co, Burning Sky

The Brooksteed, UnBarred

The Corner House, Gun Brewery

The Goose, Beak Brewery

The Old Bike Store, Polly’s Brew Co

The Fox & Finch, Only With Love

The Selden Arms, Vibrant Forest Brewery

The Toad in the Hole, Hnad Brew Co

Wax Cactus, Vocation

