190 acres of Ashdown Forest goes on the market

Funnell’s and Tinkers Woods is a block of mixed conifer and broadleaf woodland extending to about 190 acres, set within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The woods are an equal mix of conifers including Corsican pine, Scots pine, Norway spruce and Douglas fir and broadleaf species including silver birch, oak, ash, beech and sweet chestnut, amongst others.

There are also several streams running through the woods and a pond, adding to the exceptional amenity of the holding.

Chris Spofforth, Savills head of rural agency in the south east, said: “Funnell’s and Tinkers Woods offers exceptional amenity and biodiversity appeal. Opportunities to acquire woodland on this scale and in this area are extremely rare.”