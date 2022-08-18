8-bed home with pool and tennis court on the market in Horsham: LOOK INSIDE

Highlands is set within beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, with the luxury of an outdoor pool and entertainment centre.

Internally, many of the rooms benefit from underfloor heating, and has principally been designed and furnished by the world renowned Clive Christian, including the comprehensively fitted kitchen and modern additions to create a mix of elegance and style.

On the first floor, the accommodation is equally as well planned and includes a principal suite with Clive Christian wardrobe cupboards, two dressing rooms, an en suite bathroom and a roof terrace.

There are three further bedrooms, one with its own roof terrace, and a family bathroom on this level.

The second floor has a further bedroom, a spacious bathroom featuring a claw-footed bath, and extensive eaves/loft storage space.

Adjacent to the main house is a Mediterranean style garden with access to the gym with air-conditioning and under-floor heating.

Double doors open into the adjoining room housing a hot tub, cold tub, sauna, shower and cloakroom.

Highlands Lodge is set away from the main house, the lodge is a sizeable property in its own right and offers in excess of 2,300 sq. Ft. The kitchen is beautifully fitted with a range of units and central island.

Situated off the reception hall is a gym that could easily be utilised as a study, and a cloakroom.

The south-east wing of the house provides two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

In addition to the gardens, there are extensive lawns, grazing, and a kitchen garden with greenhouse.

