9 bed Edwardian home on the market for £3,250,000 in Horsham: LOOK INSIDE

Picts Lane, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13

The home has seven bedroom suites on the first floor and two further bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor.

A significant enclosed vaulted and oak panelled porch provides a notable entrance to the impressive galleried reception hall which features an imposing fireplace and the magnificent main staircase.

There are three elegant principal reception rooms spanning the southern elevation and accessed by a long high ceilinged corridor. These are the drawing room, the dining room, and the family room, all of which have equally high ceilings and access directly out to the south facing veranda and manicured level lawns beyond.

To complete the ground floor accommodation, there is a study, a large playroom, a utility room, and two kitchens; a prep kitchen together with a larger kitchen/breakfast room, which is yet to be finished.

On the first floor there are a total of seven very well-proportioned bedroom suites. The three principal bedrooms have door access out to the balcony, which spans the southern elevation above the veranda. There are distant views to The South Downs.

The back staircase from the ground floor continues up to the second floor where there are a further two bedrooms, a large store room, and a bathroom.The stunning formal gardens sit to the south of the house with landscaped terraced lawns, rose beds and a central ornamental lily pond. The paddock has separate gated access from the main drive and contains a substantial barn workshop.

Photos and details from Zoopla.

